Google testing paid crowdsourcing service ‘Task Mate’ in India
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The Google Opinion Rewards app has long allowed users to answer questions and surveys in exchange for Play Store credits. Google is now trialing “Task Mate” in India to “earn money doing simple tasks on your smartphone.”
