Google testing paid crowdsourcing service ‘Task Mate’ in India

9to5Google Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Google testing paid crowdsourcing service ‘Task Mate’ in IndiaThe Google Opinion Rewards app has long allowed users to answer questions and surveys in exchange for Play Store credits. Google is now trialing “Task Mate” in India to “earn money doing simple tasks on your smartphone.” 

