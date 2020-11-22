Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 45% off gaming keyboards, mice, more from $35

9to5Toys Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Amazon has launched a massive Black Friday Razer PC gaming sale with discounts on a series of keyboards, mice, headsets, and more starting at *$35 with free shipping* across the board. Headlining is the Razer Huntsman Elite Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard for* $149.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. As one of Razer’s more high-end peripherals, its Huntsman Elite delivers an aluminum construction with opto-mechanical switches. There’s also fully programable macro key support, an ergonomic wrist rest, media controls, and more. Of course, you’ll find a hearty dosage of Razer Chroma lighting that syncs with in-game effects for an immersive experience. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 7,500 customers. Head below for more of our top picks from the Razer Black Friday sale.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Published
News video: JetBlue's Black Friday Sale Has Vacation Packages for Jamaica, Aruba, and More for Up to $400 Off

JetBlue's Black Friday Sale Has Vacation Packages for Jamaica, Aruba, and More for Up to $400 Off 00:49

 The sale is for travel from Nov. 27 until Sept. 7, 2021 when you book by midnight ET on Dec. 1.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Black Friday Scaled Back This Year [Video]

Black Friday Scaled Back This Year

This Black Friday, stores have cut back hours and there are plenty of deals online. But as CBS2's Christina Fan reports, that didn't stop some shoppers from heading to stores for certain items.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published
Black Friday 2020 holiday guide [Video]

Black Friday 2020 holiday guide

Black Friday 2020 holiday guide

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:03Published
Oneida Project Black Friday sale a drive-thru this year [Video]

Oneida Project Black Friday sale a drive-thru this year

The Oneida Project has selected eligible people to shop at its reduced price Black Friday sale this year, which is now a drive-thru event.

Credit: WKTVPublished

Related news from verified sources

German-engineered Das Keyboards now 20% off starting at new 2020 lows of $95

 Das Keyboard is launching its Black Friday sale at Amazon today, taking* **20% off* a selection of its popular German-engineered keyboards. Prices start at...
9to5Toys

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox/PC $80, Ryzen 7 3700X $280, more

 SteelSeries has already started its Black Friday festivities with its Cyber Sale. SteelSeries members (free to join) can save up to 50% on a selection of the...
9to5Toys