Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 45% off gaming keyboards, mice, more from $35

Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon has launched a massive Black Friday Razer PC gaming sale with discounts on a series of keyboards, mice, headsets, and more starting at *$35 with free shipping* across the board. Headlining is the Razer Huntsman Elite Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard for* $149.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. As one of Razer’s more high-end peripherals, its Huntsman Elite delivers an aluminum construction with opto-mechanical switches. There’s also fully programable macro key support, an ergonomic wrist rest, media controls, and more. Of course, you’ll find a hearty dosage of Razer Chroma lighting that syncs with in-game effects for an immersive experience. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 7,500 customers. Head below for more of our top picks from the Razer Black Friday sale.



more…