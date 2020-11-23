Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Samsung is now bringing Google Assistant support to its 2020 Smart TV lineup. The South Korean electronics giant announced that all the 2020 lineup of Smart TVs will now support Google Assistant. This will allow usual quick access to smart home controls, web searches, and apps via voice. Samsung already has support for Bixby voice […]
Google Assistant is now available on newer Samsung smart TVs in the US, the companies announced. As reported by The Verge, the AI helper will be available on Samsung 2020 smart TV models, including the..