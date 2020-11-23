Global  
 

Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup

BGR India Monday, 23 November 2020
Samsung is now bringing Google Assistant support to its 2020 Smart TV lineup. The South Korean electronics giant announced that all the 2020 lineup of Smart TVs will now support Google Assistant. This will allow usual quick access to smart home controls, web searches, and apps via voice. Samsung already has support for Bixby voice […]
