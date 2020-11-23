Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets new cameras, Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset

BGR India Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Xiaomi is on a break after continuously launching new phones and products in various categories. In China though, it is finally ready to bring the Redmi Note 9 series – a series that has been globally available since March of 2020, albeit in 5G flavour. Based on the leaks and teasers, the Note 9 Pro […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple's Mac launch event: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini pack its first in-house chip [Video]

Apple's Mac launch event: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini pack its first in-house chip

Tech giant Apple in an event on Tuesday announced Apple has officially unveiled three new pieces of hardware: the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. All of them pack the company's new silicon..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
iPhone 12 unboxing ahead of launch on Friday [Video]

iPhone 12 unboxing ahead of launch on Friday

Footage showing the unboxing of the new iPhone 12 (red) and iPhone 12 Pro(grey). The new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air are due to go on sale onFriday. In preparation, Apple has announced a new..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published