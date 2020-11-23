Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine trial shows up to 90 percent effectiveness

COVID-19 Immunity May Last Up To 6 Months In Some After Recovery



People who have recovered from COVID-19 are safe from reinfection with the virus for at least six months. The data is according to a study posted online Friday by researchers at Oxford University in England. To date, studies have found that antibodies against the new coronavirus offer varying levels of immunity from infection. According to UPI, some researchers have found that immunity may be only 90 days in some people.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970