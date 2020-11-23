Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine trial shows up to 90 percent effectiveness
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the UK’s Oxford University and AstraZeneca has an average efficacy of 70.4 percent, according to interim results announced today. In trials, the vaccine’s effectiveness varied depending on the dose amounts given. When two full doses were given a month apart the effectiveness stood at 62 percent, but this rose to 90 percent when the vaccine was given first as a half dose, and then as a full dose.
The announcement follows promising early results from vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, and Moderna, which both appear to have slightly higher 95 percent efficacy rates. However, according to BBC News, the Oxford vaccine has the advantage of being cheaper and easy to store, since it can be transported and...
AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company
Covid 19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca says Oxford vaccine 'highly effective' preventionAstraZeneca said today that late stage trials of its Covid-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University were "highly effective" in preventing disease.The results..
New Zealand Herald
AstraZeneca says its COVID vaccine "highly effective" in late trialsIt's third drugmaker to report such results in two weeks. AstraZeneca developed its vaccine along with Oxford University.
CBS News
Covid-19: Govt may get Oxford shots in Jan-Feb, at 50% of MRPIndia is likely to get the first lot of anti-Covid shots in late January-early February. This will be possible as India plans to give Serum Institute of India..
IndiaTimes
As race for vax nears last lap, Modi reviews India’s strategyPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review of India’s vaccination strategy amid indications that the fast-developing Oxford-AstraZeneca shot may be..
IndiaTimes
University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England
Covid-19: Oxford University vaccine shows 70% protectionThe large scale trial is both a triumph and a disappointment, after other groups had better results.
BBC News
COVID-19 Immunity May Last Up To 6 Months In Some After Recovery
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
Eye Opener: Dire surge in COVID across U.S.Pfizer applies for emergency authorization for its coronavirus vaccine. Also, President Trump continues to reject his election loss. All that and all that..
CBS News
Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:20Published
Pfizer submits vaccine for emergency use authorizationOn Friday, pharmaceutical company Pfizer became the first company to submit a coronavirus vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use..
CBS News
BBC News (TV channel) British 24-hour television news channel
Coronavirus: Inside test-and-trace - how the 'world beater' went wrongBBC News spoke to key government figures, scientists and health officials involved from the start.
BBC News
How the UK's 'world beater' test-and-trace system went wrongBBC News spoke to key government figures, scientists and health officials involved from the start.
BBC News
Thai PM promises crackdown on protesters following months of demonstrationsThailand's prime minister is promising to crack down on anti-government protesters who have been demonstrating for months. BBC News Southeast Asia Correspondent..
CBS News
Private baby scans show 'incredibly poor practice'BBC News uncovers evidence that women have not been told about serious abnormalities and conditions.
BBC News
Moderna American biotechnology company
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to cost govts $25-$37 per dose: CEOGovernments seeking to purchase Moderna's potential COVID-19 vaccine may have to shell out $25 and $37 per dose, depending on the size of the order, the..
WorldNews
Fact check: Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine researchA large donation made in April by Dolly Parton caught the attention of social media users after Moderna announced a promising new COVID-19 vaccine.
USATODAY.com
BioNTech German biotechnology company
Pfizer asks FDA to allow emergency use of vaccinePfizer and its German Partner BioNTech has asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine, starting a process that could bring first..
USATODAY.com
The first COVID-19 vaccines will likely require two shotsA Moderna trial participant has his arm disinfected before before receiving the vaccine. | Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post via Getty..
The Verge
How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in USPfizer said Friday that it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited..
WorldNews
