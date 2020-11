Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine trial shows up to 90 percent effectiveness

Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the UK's Oxford University and AstraZeneca has an average efficacy of 70.4 percent, according to interim results announced today. In trials, the vaccine's effectiveness varied depending on the dose amounts given. When two full doses were given a month apart the effectiveness stood at 62 percent, but this rose to 90 percent when the vaccine was given first as a half dose, and then as a full dose.The announcement follows promising early results from vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech , and Moderna , which both appear to have slightly higher 95 percent efficacy rates. However, according to BBC News , the Oxford vaccine has the advantage of being cheaper and easy to store, since it can be transported and...