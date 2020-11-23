Digital marketing firms file UK competition complaint against Google’s Privacy Sandbox
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Google’s push to phase out third party tracking cookies — aka its ‘Privacy Sandbox’ initiative — is facing a competition challenge in Europe. A coalition of digital marketing companies announced today that it’s filed a complaint with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), calling for the regulator to block implementation of the Sandbox. The […]
The coronavirus pandemic has raised public awareness about health issues, but it also presented many challenges to marketers of health-related products and services. With many doctor's offices closed..