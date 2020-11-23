Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Digital marketing firms file UK competition complaint against Google’s Privacy Sandbox

TechCrunch Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Google’s push to phase out third party tracking cookies — aka its ‘Privacy Sandbox’ initiative — is facing a competition challenge in Europe. A coalition of digital marketing companies announced today that it’s filed a complaint with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), calling for the regulator to block implementation of the Sandbox. The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

E-Detailing, Telehealth Are Key Marketing Priorities Amid Pandemic: Heartbeat’s Dan Haller [Video]

E-Detailing, Telehealth Are Key Marketing Priorities Amid Pandemic: Heartbeat’s Dan Haller

The coronavirus pandemic has raised public awareness about health issues, but it also presented many challenges to marketers of health-related products and services. With many doctor's offices closed..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 17:20Published
Trust, Consent & Identity: Oracle’s Jacobsen On Digital Marketing [Video]

Trust, Consent & Identity: Oracle’s Jacobsen On Digital Marketing

The new balancing act in digital media? Successfully gaining identity signals on audiences in an era of identifier deprecation, whilst staying on the right side of privacy imperatives. That is how..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:06Published
How They Blew It: Why Two Major Cities Are Dropping Google's COVID-19 Testing Program [Video]

How They Blew It: Why Two Major Cities Are Dropping Google's COVID-19 Testing Program

Gizmodo reports San Francisco and Alameda counties in California have stopped using Verily to test for the novel coronavirus. Google's health-centered sister company launched a $55 million pilot..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published