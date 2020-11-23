Global  
 

Amazon Cyber Monday detailed with a weekend full of deals

9to5Toys Monday, 23 November 2020
While Black Friday has just barely started in earnest, Amazon is already detailing its plans for Cyber Monday. But as you’d guess, it’s no longer a single day event. Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 will cover the entire weekend with a rotating cast of Gold Box deals along with discounts on first-party devices that continue from Black Friday. Head below for an overview of what to expect during Cyber Monday at Amazon this year.

