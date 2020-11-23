Global  
 

TCL 10 Pro Android smartphone drops to new low of $315 (Save $135), more from $175

9to5Toys Monday, 23 November 2020
TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its unlocked 10 Pro Android Smartphone for *$314.99 shipped* when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $450, today’s offer is good for a $135 discount, beats our previous mention by $65, and marks a new all-time low. With a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display at the center of the experience, TCL’s latest smartphone is packed with other flagship features too, just without the more premium price. On the back, there’s a 64MP quad camera array as well as an in-screen fingerprint reader, expandable microSD storage, and more. We found it to offer a “premium package at an affordable price tag” in our review, which is even more true with today’s deal. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 175 customers. Head below for more.

