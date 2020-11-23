Global  
 

Equity Monday: Good vaccine news, three rounds, and why IPOs are trending

TechCrunch Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest big news, chats about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can […]
