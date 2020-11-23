Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beloved RPG 'The World Ends With You' will get a sequel, 14 years later

engadget Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
You no longer have to make do with ports of the original game if you want another The World Ends With You fix. Square Enix has unveiled Neo: The World Ends With You, a full-fledged sequel to the classic Nintendo DS JRPG for the PS4 (what, no PS5?) an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Qatar and FIFA to mark two years to World Cup 2022 kick-off [Video]

Qatar and FIFA to mark two years to World Cup 2022 kick-off

Qatar will be the first Middle East and Arab majority country to host football World Cup, promising a ‘unique experience’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
Do you know your carbon footprint? Study finds most have no clue [Video]

Do you know your carbon footprint? Study finds most have no clue

Americans think we can make the world completely environmentally friendly by 2042 — but it's going to take work, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 nationally representative Americans..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Ahead of World Diabetes Day, experts call for action to address global diabetes epidemic [Video]

Ahead of World Diabetes Day, experts call for action to address global diabetes epidemic

Ahead of World Diabetes Day (November 14), a new report has called for action to close the gap in diabetes prevention and care. Worldwide, 463 million people have diabetes, with 80% from low-income and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published