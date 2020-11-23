Beloved RPG 'The World Ends With You' will get a sequel, 14 years later
You no longer have to make do with ports of the original game if you want another The World Ends With You fix. Square Enix has unveiled Neo: The World Ends With You, a full-fledged sequel to the classic Nintendo DS JRPG for the PS4 (what, no PS5?) an...
