Roblox is hosting a Ready Player Two treasure hunt inside its own virtual universe
To promote the sequel to Ready Player One — a book about a treasure hunt inside a virtual universe — author Ernest Cline has partnered with the hit kids game Roblox to re-create something akin to the plot of the original novel: a hunt for clues and prizes inside a virtual world.
Roblox says the treasure hunt will take place across seven different game worlds. The first world is already open, but it sounds like the event really kicks off on December 1st when a Q&A with Cline and Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki will air inside the game. Players will be “awarded virtual goods” specific to the Ready Player Two event for completing the treasure hunt.
"“Roblox is the closest thing to the Oasis in real life.”"
Warner Bros. previously partnered with R...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ernest Cline American novelist, slam poet, and screenwriter (born 1972)
Ready Player Two
David Baszucki Co-founder of Roblox
Warner Bros. American entertainment company
'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Mads Mikkelsen in line to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories |
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:39Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources