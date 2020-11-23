Global  
 

Roblox is hosting a Ready Player Two treasure hunt inside its own virtual universe

The Verge Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Roblox is hosting a Ready Player Two treasure hunt inside its own virtual universeTo promote the sequel to Ready Player One — a book about a treasure hunt inside a virtual universe — author Ernest Cline has partnered with the hit kids game Roblox to re-create something akin to the plot of the original novel: a hunt for clues and prizes inside a virtual world.

Roblox says the treasure hunt will take place across seven different game worlds. The first world is already open, but it sounds like the event really kicks off on December 1st when a Q&A with Cline and Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki will air inside the game. Players will be “awarded virtual goods” specific to the Ready Player Two event for completing the treasure hunt.

"“Roblox is the closest thing to the Oasis in real life.”"

Warner Bros. previously partnered with R...
