Gun-Toting Colorado Congresswoman-Elect Lauren Boebert May Carry Glock At Capitol



A firearms-toting congresswoman-elect who owns a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, has already asked Capitol Police about carrying her weapon on Capitol grounds, her office has acknowledged. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:25 Published 2 hours ago

Capitol Christmas Tree Starts Its Cross-Country Trek From Colorado



The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was harvested near Montrose, Colorado and is on its way cross-country. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:28 Published 2 weeks ago