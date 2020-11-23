Global  
 

Google and Disney team up for a Mandalorian AR experience

The Verge Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The Mandalorian just jetpacked into your living room | Google/Disney

Google and Disney have teamed up for a new AR experience featuring The Mandalorian and yes, Baby Yoda is involved. The Mandalorian AR experience “puts you in the shoes of a bounty hunter following the trail of Mando himself, Din Djarin, and The Child,” according to a blog post by Matthieu Lorrain, head of creative, AR partnerships at Google. Players can interact with the characters in AR and capture scenes from the app for sharing.

Google/Disney The Mandalorian is scanning your kitchen

The app is built on ARCore, Google’s developer platform for building augmented reality experiences, and uses its ARCore Depth API, which enables occlusion — when an AR object is blocked from view by other real objects in a scene...
0
