Dow climbs 328 points amid reports Janet Yellen will be named Treasury Secretary

Business Insider Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
US stocks gained as investors digested another round of positive COVID-19 vaccine news and reports that Janet Yellen would be next Treasury Secretary.
Who Is Janet Yellen?

Who Is Janet Yellen?

 Janet Yellen is President-elect Biden's nominee for Treasury Secretary, according to the Wall Street Journal.

