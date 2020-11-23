China launches ambitious mission to bring back samples from the Moon

The robotic Chang'e-5 mission aims to return the first lunar rocks to Earth in more than 40 years.

The Chang'e-5 probe is hoping to assist in better understanding the Moon's origin and formation.

For the last decade Jes Gordon has been known in the high-end party industry as a rock star event planner. While the pandemic has put many of life's celebrations..

Biden seeks to reassure U.S. allies in Asia In their first calls with President-elect Joe Biden since the U.S. election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to tackling climate change and regional security. Gloria Tso reports.

If successful, the Chang'e 5 mission will be the first in 44 years to bring lunar samples to Earth.

China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month



HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA — After an engine failure scuttled its scheduled launch in 2017, China's Chang'e 5 moon-rock-grabbing mission is now ready to blast off on November 24. The unmanned mission.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago

China Is Targeting the Moon for Exploration



BEIJING — While the world dreams about getting to Mars, China is targeting the moon for exploration. This means that the moon could soon be a source of conflict between Earth's superpowers because of.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:48 Published on October 22, 2020