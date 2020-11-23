China launches ambitious mission to bring back samples from the Moon
Photo by VCG / VCG via Getty Images
Today, China successfully launched its most ambitious mission to the Moon to date — this one designed to bring a handful of lunar rocks back to Earth before the end of the year. If successful, it’ll be the first time in nearly half a century that dirt from the Moon has been returned to Earth and the first time that China has retrieved materials from another world.
The mission, called Chang’e 5, is the latest in a long line of lunar missions that China has been conducting over the last decade. In 2013, the country made its first soft landing on the Moon with Chang’e 3, making China just one of three nations to put a spacecraft on the lunar surface. Then in December 2018, China launched Chang’e 4 and successfully put a lander and rover on...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Moon Earth's natural satellite
Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample questThe robotic Chang'e-5 mission aims to return the first lunar rocks to Earth in more than 40 years.
BBC News
China seeks to retrieve first Moon rocks since 1970sThe Chang'e-5 probe is hoping to assist in better understanding the Moon's origin and formation.
BBC News
Wedding and event designer Jes Gordon on her new novelFor the last decade Jes Gordon has been known in the high-end party industry as a rock star event planner. While the pandemic has put many of life's celebrations..
CBS News
Biden seeks to reassure U.S. allies in Asia
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31Published
Chang'e 5 Chinese lunar exploration mission
China launches ambitious lunar sample return missionIf successful, the Chang'e 5 mission will be the first in 44 years to bring lunar samples to Earth.
CBS News
Chang'e 3
Chang'e 4 Chinese lunar lander
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources