Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China launches ambitious mission to bring back samples from the Moon

The Verge Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
China launches ambitious mission to bring back samples from the MoonPhoto by VCG / VCG via Getty Images

Today, China successfully launched its most ambitious mission to the Moon to date — this one designed to bring a handful of lunar rocks back to Earth before the end of the year. If successful, it’ll be the first time in nearly half a century that dirt from the Moon has been returned to Earth and the first time that China has retrieved materials from another world.

The mission, called Chang’e 5, is the latest in a long line of lunar missions that China has been conducting over the last decade. In 2013, the country made its first soft landing on the Moon with Chang’e 3, making China just one of three nations to put a spacecraft on the lunar surface. Then in December 2018, China launched Chang’e 4 and successfully put a lander and rover on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Moon Moon Earth's natural satellite

Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample quest

 The robotic Chang'e-5 mission aims to return the first lunar rocks to Earth in more than 40 years.
BBC News

China seeks to retrieve first Moon rocks since 1970s

 The Chang'e-5 probe is hoping to assist in better understanding the Moon's origin and formation.
BBC News

Wedding and event designer Jes Gordon on her new novel

 For the last decade Jes Gordon has been known in the high-end party industry as a rock star event planner. While the pandemic has put many of life's celebrations..
CBS News
Biden seeks to reassure U.S. allies in Asia [Video]

Biden seeks to reassure U.S. allies in Asia

In their first calls with President-elect Joe Biden since the U.S. election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to tackling climate change and regional security. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

Chang'e 5 Chang'e 5 Chinese lunar exploration mission

China launches ambitious lunar sample return mission

 If successful, the Chang'e 5 mission will be the first in 44 years to bring lunar samples to Earth.
CBS News

Chang'e 3 Chang'e 3


Chang'e 4 Chang'e 4 Chinese lunar lander

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month [Video]

China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month

HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA — After an engine failure scuttled its scheduled launch in 2017, China's Chang'e 5 moon-rock-grabbing mission is now ready to blast off on November 24. The unmanned mission..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 00:57Published
China Is Targeting the Moon for Exploration [Video]

China Is Targeting the Moon for Exploration

BEIJING — While the world dreams about getting to Mars, China is targeting the moon for exploration. This means that the moon could soon be a source of conflict between Earth's superpowers because of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:48Published
Army reveals Pak's terror plan, days after Rajnath slammed China-Pak 'mission' [Video]

Army reveals Pak's terror plan, days after Rajnath slammed China-Pak 'mission'

Indian Army revealed Pakistan's plan to push terrorists across LoC days after the govt's China-Pakistan joint 'mission' revelation. Army said Intel suggests around 250 terrorists are waiting to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:24Published

Related news from verified sources

China launches ambitious mission to bring back samples from the Moon

China launches ambitious mission to bring back samples from the Moon Photo by VCG / VCG via Getty Images Today, China successfully launched its most ambitious mission to the Moon to date — this one designed to bring a handful...
The Verge Also reported by •CBS NewsBelfast Telegraph