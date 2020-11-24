Global  
 

Elon Musk overtakes Bill Gates to become world's second richest person behind Jeff Bezos

The Verge Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Elon Musk has passed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the world’s second richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Tesla CEO’s net worth now sits at around $128 billion, after increasing by $100 billion this year. There is a sizable gap between Musk and the number one spot, which is currently held by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos who has a reported net worth of around $182 billion. In January, Musk ranked 35th on the list, Bloomberg reports.

For an idea of how the wealth of these men compares to the average American household, check out this amazing data visualization produced earlier this year in which every pixel represents $1,000.

Musk’s rapid ascent up the list has mainly been driven by Tesla’s share price....
