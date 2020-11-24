Amazon offers Sperry Boots up to 35% off from $44 shipped, today only
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to *35% off* Sperry boots for men and women. Our top pick from this sale women’s Saltwater Boots that are currently marked down to *$74.94 shipped* and regularly are priced at $120. That’s an Amazon all-time low and Sperry currently has them priced at $100. You can choose from nineteen different color patterns and these boots are waterproof, which is great for fall or winter weather. It also features a zippered backing to help them get on and off in a breeze. With over 8,000 reviews from Amazon customers, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.