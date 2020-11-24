Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

I'm an American who has lived abroad for 10 years. Between the pandemic and the election, 2020 has been the weirdest year to be away from my home country.

Business Insider Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
I'm an American who has lived abroad for 10 years. Between the pandemic and the election, 2020 has been the weirdest year to be away from my home country.As an American abroad, I watched in horror as the COVID-19 cases in the US spiked. From the outside looking in, my friends had many questions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Localish - Published
News video: Meet the young Native Americans bringing their culture to the world

Meet the young Native Americans bringing their culture to the world 22:26

 Thanksgiving is a time to reconnect with family and friends and reflect on all we have to be grateful for. With things looking a little different this year, More in Common is taking a moment to give thanks for the incredible culture and heritage of Native Americans, whose land makes up the basis of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Americans are embracing new traditions for the 2020 holiday season [Video]

How Americans are embracing new traditions for the 2020 holiday season

As states talk about increased restrictions, and holiday travel plans are compromised, it's clear that the 2020 holiday season will feel very different from what preceded it in 2019. But while we may..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Most Americans are ready to give up their health goals for the rest of the year [Video]

Most Americans are ready to give up their health goals for the rest of the year

Over half of Americans are "writing off the end of the year," according to new research.The third annual survey of 2,000 Americans revealed that 56% are using the holidays as an excuse to postpone..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Advertisers Want Mix of Traditional Spots, Branded Content: Altice’s Jon Steinberg [Video]

Advertisers Want Mix of Traditional Spots, Branded Content: Altice’s Jon Steinberg

The growing number of video channels is challenging advertisers to develop strategies to reach unduplicated audiences both at the national and local level. To stand out amid the clutter, those..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:56Published