Fortnite is getting a monthly $12 subscription for exclusive in-game items
A new season of Fortnite is almost here, and alongside it, developer Epic is introducing a monthly subscription service called Fortnite Crew. For $11.99 each month Fortnite players will get 1,000 Vbucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency), an exclusive character skin and gear, and access to the current season’s battle pass. You can get a look at the first character offering in the image above.
In essence, the new offering serves as a higher tier for those looking to spend some cash on Fortnite. Previously, this function was served by the battle pass, which costs 950 Vbucks (around $10) but lasts for several months. Fortnite Crew is much more expensive but also offers more — including the enticement of exclusivity. Epic says that the cosmetics...
Fortnite 2017 video game developed by Epic Games
Fortnite apparently returning to iPhones after developers' end-aroundNvidia says its cloud gaming service can now run on Safari browser on iPhones and iPads and will soon enable users to access Fortnite.
CBS News
Fortnite returns to iPhones via Epic and Nvidia GeForce Now tie-upNvidia's game-streaming service is working on an iPhone version of Fortnite, despite the app's ban.
BBC News
As regulators circle, Apple halves its App Store cut - at least for small developersApple is slashing the commission it charges smaller developers to sell through its app store in a partial concession to critics - who range from Fortnite maker..
New Zealand Herald
Fortnite is getting in-game video chatSoon, you’ll be able to see your friends while you play Fortnite together online. Epic is adding a new video chat feature to the battle royale game, where..
The Verge
Epic Games American video game company
Apple’s biggest App Store critics are not impressed with its new fee cut for small developersIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Epic Games and Spotify, united in their fight against Apple, each released statements on Wednesday slamming..
The Verge
