Fortnite is getting a monthly $12 subscription for exclusive in-game items

The Verge Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Fortnite is getting a monthly $12 subscription for exclusive in-game itemsA new season of Fortnite is almost here, and alongside it, developer Epic is introducing a monthly subscription service called Fortnite Crew. For $11.99 each month Fortnite players will get 1,000 Vbucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency), an exclusive character skin and gear, and access to the current season’s battle pass. You can get a look at the first character offering in the image above.

In essence, the new offering serves as a higher tier for those looking to spend some cash on Fortnite. Previously, this function was served by the battle pass, which costs 950 Vbucks (around $10) but lasts for several months. Fortnite Crew is much more expensive but also offers more — including the enticement of exclusivity. Epic says that the cosmetics...
Fortnite apparently returning to iPhones after developers' end-around

 Nvidia says its cloud gaming service can now run on Safari browser on iPhones and iPads and will soon enable users to access Fortnite.
CBS News

Fortnite returns to iPhones via Epic and Nvidia GeForce Now tie-up

 Nvidia's game-streaming service is working on an iPhone version of Fortnite, despite the app's ban.
BBC News

As regulators circle, Apple halves its App Store cut - at least for small developers

 Apple is slashing the commission it charges smaller developers to sell through its app store in a partial concession to critics - who range from Fortnite maker..
New Zealand Herald

Fortnite is getting in-game video chat

 Soon, you’ll be able to see your friends while you play Fortnite together online. Epic is adding a new video chat feature to the battle royale game, where..
The Verge

Apple’s biggest App Store critics are not impressed with its new fee cut for small developers

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Epic Games and Spotify, united in their fight against Apple, each released statements on Wednesday slamming..
The Verge

