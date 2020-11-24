Global  
 

Tesla is now worth half a trillion dollars

TechCrunch Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Surging Tesla shares have pushed the company’s market capitalization to more than $515 billion, a fivefold increase since the start of the year. The traditionally volatile stock has continued to experience price swings. But since reaching a low for the year in March, Tesla’s share price has been on an upwards trajectory that accelerated in […]
