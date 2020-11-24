Global  
 

'Red Dead Online' will be available as a standalone game on December 1st

Rockstar Games is untethering the multiplayer portion of Red Dead Redemption 2. From December 1st, Red Dead Online will be available as a standalone game via PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store and Steam. It...
