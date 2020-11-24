LEGO’s upcoming 2021 botanical collection includes a bonsai tree and flower bouquet
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Today, we’re getting another look at what to expect from the LEGO 2021 lineup with a pair of new Creator Expert sets that stand out from anything we’ve seen from the existing brick-built catalog. Assembling two botanical creations, the new kits bring a buildable flower bouquet and bonsai to your collection. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO Creator Expert 2021 lineup.
