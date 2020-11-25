Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monster Hunter: The Movie content is coming to Monster Hunter: The Game

The Verge Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Monster Hunter: The Movie content is coming to Monster Hunter: The GameThe upcoming Monster Hunter movie doesn’t exactly look like the most faithful adaptation of the games, centering as it does around a gun-toting US Army soldier played by Milla Jovovich, but that’s not stopping Capcom from engaging in some cross-promotion. Downloadable content based on the movie is coming to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne next month.

You’ll be able to embark on a two-part event quest featuring the Black Diablos and Greater Rathalos, two monsters featured in the movie, and special bonus items will be available. There’s also a player skin based on Jovovich’s character Captain Artemis, which you can see in action here:



The #MonsterHunterMovie (@Monster_Hunter) crossover comes to #Iceborne on Dec 4th! Travel to the New...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Monster Hunter Movie - Choose your weapon and start the hunt!

Monster Hunter Movie - Choose your weapon and start the hunt! 00:16

 Monster Hunter Movie - Choose your weapon and start the hunt! Bow and arrow Starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Milla Jovovich Milla Jovovich American actress, model, and musician


Capcom Capcom Japanese developer and publisher of video games

Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen and Robbie Amell Set to Star in 'Resident Evil' Origin Movie | THR News [Video]

Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen and Robbie Amell Set to Star in 'Resident Evil' Origin Movie | THR News

Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen and Robbie Amell will star in 'Resident Evil,' which is serving is the official origin story for the movie franchise based on the popular Capcom horror video games.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:23Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Monster Hunter Movie - Clip with Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa - Diablos Scene [Video]

Monster Hunter Movie - Clip with Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa - Diablos Scene

Monster Hunter Movie (2020) - Clip with Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa - Diablos Scene Plot synopsis: When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:25Published
Channing Tatum To Star In Monster Movie [Video]

Channing Tatum To Star In Monster Movie

Cue “The Boys are Back in Town.” Channing Tatum is reuniting with his very funny former directors on 21 Jump Street, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, for another film. A monster movie. As reported by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Channing Tatum reunites with Phil Lord and Chris Miller for new monster movie [Video]

Channing Tatum reunites with Phil Lord and Chris Miller for new monster movie

Channing Tatum will reunite with his '21 Jump Street' directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller for their new monster movie.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Milla Jovovich is coming to 'Monster Hunter World: Iceborne'

 Monster Hunter’s latest collaboration is with… Monster Hunter. Today, Capcom announced that special content based on the upcoming Monster Hunter movie is...
engadget