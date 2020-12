Monster Hunter: The Movie content is coming to Monster Hunter: The Game

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The upcoming Monster Hunter movie doesn’t exactly look like the most faithful adaptation of the games, centering as it does around a gun-toting US Army soldier played by Milla Jovovich , but that’s not stopping Capcom from engaging in some cross-promotion. Downloadable content based on the movie is coming to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne next month.You’ll be able to embark on a two-part event quest featuring the Black Diablos and Greater Rathalos, two monsters featured in the movie, and special bonus items will be available. There’s also a player skin based on Jovovich’s character Captain Artemis, which you can see in action here:The #MonsterHunterMovie (@Monster_Hunter) crossover comes to #Iceborne on Dec 4th! Travel to the New...