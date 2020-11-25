Monster Hunter: The Movie content is coming to Monster Hunter: The Game
The upcoming Monster Hunter movie doesn’t exactly look like the most faithful adaptation of the games, centering as it does around a gun-toting US Army soldier played by Milla Jovovich, but that’s not stopping Capcom from engaging in some cross-promotion. Downloadable content based on the movie is coming to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne next month.
You’ll be able to embark on a two-part event quest featuring the Black Diablos and Greater Rathalos, two monsters featured in the movie, and special bonus items will be available. There’s also a player skin based on Jovovich’s character Captain Artemis, which you can see in action here:
The #MonsterHunterMovie (@Monster_Hunter) crossover comes to #Iceborne on Dec 4th! Travel to the New...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Milla Jovovich American actress, model, and musician
Capcom Japanese developer and publisher of video games
Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen and Robbie Amell Set to Star in 'Resident Evil' Origin Movie | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:23Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources