SpaceX successfully launches a Falcon 9 booster for a record seventh time Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

SpaceX has launched yet another Starlink mission, adding 60 more Starlink satellites to its low-Earth orbit constellation. That’s good news for its efforts to blanket the globe in high-speed broadband, and today’s flight is even better news for its equally important ambition of developing more reusable rocket systems, since the first-stage booster that helped launch […] 👓 View full article

