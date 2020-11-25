More than 5,000 Black Friday-related scam sites registered in November
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () While the holiday season is a peak time for retailers, it also represents an opportunity for cybercriminals. This is particularly true of 2020 when more people than ever are likely to be shopping online. Research from Comparitech analyzed around 30 million websites registered this month to identify efforts by cybercriminals to trick consumers looking for holiday shopping deals. Of 267,807 sites registered containing a Black Friday-related keyword, researchers found 5,466 probable scam and phishing sites that had been registered between November 1 and November 20. It checked the sites against phishing databases of known scam sites and the research team… [Continue Reading]