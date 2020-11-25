Landline users need to prefix ‘0’ to call mobile phones starting January 2021: TRAI Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Telecom subscribers will have to prefix ‘0’ as they call from a landline to any mobile number starting January 1, 2021. The decision has been taken up in order to ensure adequate numbering resources for fixed line and mobile services. Telecom regulator TRAI had recommended the move in May this year. A DoT‘s November 20 […] 👓 View full article

