YouTube Picture In Picture Not Working In iOS 14? Here’s The Fix Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The iOS 14 picture in picture (PiP) mode is one of the biggest new features Apple introduced in iPhones. It allows users to users to watch videos or FaceTime people while doing other things on the device. Back when iOS 14 was still in beta, all iPhone users were able to watch YouTube videos in […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

