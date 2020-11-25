Global  
 

Vivo V20 Pro could launch on December 2, report suggests

BGR India Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo V20 Pro in the country. A new report now suggests that Vivo V20 Pro will launch in India on December 2. The company, however, is yet to confirm the launch date of the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone. This is the third V20 series smartphone launching in India […]
