Vivo V20 Pro could launch on December 2, report suggests
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo V20 Pro in the country. A new report now suggests that Vivo V20 Pro will launch in India on December 2. The company, however, is yet to confirm the launch date of the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone. This is the third V20 series smartphone launching in India […]
Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo V20 Pro in the country. A new report now suggests that Vivo V20 Pro will launch in India on December 2. The company, however, is yet to confirm the launch date of the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone. This is the third V20 series smartphone launching in India […]
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources