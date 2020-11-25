AT&T launches Black Friday sale: iPhone 12 mini FREE with trade, XS $1/mo., more

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

AT&T has kicked off its Black Friday sale today with a number of notable discounts on the latest smartphones from various manufacturers. Headlining is the iPhone 12 mini for *FREE* when you trade-in various eligible devices. Typically $699 for the 64GB model, we’ve seen the latest iPhone from Apple discounted just at launch but today’s deal is the first time it’s been completely free without added requirements of various pricey service plans. iPhone 12 mini delivers a much anticipated smaller design of Apple’s latest handhelds, featuring a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield that’s said to be “4x stronger” than previous-generation models. It’s all powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and is compatible with the latest MagSafe accessories, as well. More Black Friday deals from AT&T can be found below.



more…