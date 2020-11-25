Walker Edison TV stand discounts are up to 36% off at Amazon, priced from $100
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a nice selection of Walker Edison TV stands discounted *up to 36% off*. Our favorite is the Walker Edison Modern White Oak TV Stand for *$239.99 shipped*. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and is the best we’ve tracked since April. This standout TV stand boasts a modern look that’s bound to class up nearly any space. It’s built with up to 78-inch televisions in mind, making it a forward-thinking pick that’s ready to embrace a bigger screen down the line. Measurements work out to 24- by 70- by 16-inches and cable management holes are pre-made to ensure your setup looks sleek from the start. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more TV stands *from $100*.