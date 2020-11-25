Global  
 

AWS outage has taken down a big chunk of the internet

The Verge Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
AWS outage has taken down a big chunk of the internet

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s internet infrastructure service that is the backbone of many websites and apps, is experiencing a major outage affecting a large portion of the internet.

“Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that’s impacted some other AWS services,” Amazon said in a statement to The Verge. “We are working toward resolution.” And, ironically, in a notice on the AWS Service Health Dashboard, Amazon said the issue has apparently “affected our ability to post updates” to that dashboard.

It seems the issue is fairly widespread, as a number of apps and services have posted on Twitter about how the AWS outage is affecting them, including Roku, Flickr, Adobe Spark, and...
