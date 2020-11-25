AWS outage has taken down a big chunk of the internet
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s internet infrastructure service that is the backbone of many websites and apps, is experiencing a major outage affecting a large portion of the internet.
“Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that’s impacted some other AWS services,” Amazon said in a statement to The Verge. “We are working toward resolution.” And, ironically, in a notice on the AWS Service Health Dashboard, Amazon said the issue has apparently “affected our ability to post updates” to that dashboard.
It seems the issue is fairly widespread, as a number of apps and services have posted on Twitter about how the AWS outage is affecting them, including Roku, Flickr, Adobe Spark, and...
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s internet infrastructure service that is the backbone of many websites and apps, is experiencing a major outage affecting a large portion of the internet.
“Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that’s impacted some other AWS services,” Amazon said in a statement to The Verge. “We are working toward resolution.” And, ironically, in a notice on the AWS Service Health Dashboard, Amazon said the issue has apparently “affected our ability to post updates” to that dashboard.
It seems the issue is fairly widespread, as a number of apps and services have posted on Twitter about how the AWS outage is affecting them, including Roku, Flickr, Adobe Spark, and...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company
The best Black Friday deals on gamesThe Last of Us Part II | Image: Sony
Let’s be honest: gaming is expensive, but the holiday season is a good time to take advantage of deals and..
The Verge
Amazon lorry driver 'tried to ram motorist' in DerbyshireAmazing says the driver will no longer deliver parcels for them after being caught on dashcam.
BBC News
Amazon partners with the US government to stop the sale of counterfeit goodsPhoto by Michele Doying / The Verge
Amazon announced a joint operation with the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center)..
The Verge
The best Black Friday tech deals happening at NeweggIntel’s 10th-gen processors
Newegg sells a ton of tech, ranging from computer parts to gaming laptops and even gaming-friendly televisions. We have..
The Verge
Flickr Image and video hosting website
Adobe Spark