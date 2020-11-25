Slack’s stock climbs on possible Salesforce acquisition Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

News that Salesforce is interested in buying Slack, the popular workplace chat company, sent shares of the smaller firm sharply higher today. Slack shares are up just under 25% at the moment, according to Yahoo Finance data. Slack is worth $36.95 per share as of the time of writing, valuing it at around $20.8 billion. […] 👓 View full article

