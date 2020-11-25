Global  
 

Slack’s stock climbs on possible Salesforce acquisition

TechCrunch Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
News that Salesforce is interested in buying Slack, the popular workplace chat company, sent shares of the smaller firm sharply higher today. Slack shares are up just under 25% at the moment, according to Yahoo Finance data. Slack is worth $36.95 per share as of the time of writing, valuing it at around $20.8 billion. […]
