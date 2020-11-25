DJI Mavic Air 2 bundle includes $910 worth of gear for $799
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
B&H is currently offering the DJI Mavic Air 2 Quadcopter bundled with several accessories for *$799 shipped*. With an included anti-collision light and cleaning kit, this package usually fetches $910 altogether, with today’s offer saving you $111. This also marks one of the first offers of any kind on one of DJI’s latest releases. Mavic Air 2 delivers a folding design with 34-minute flight time. That’s on top of added features like ActiveTrack 3.0 for automatically following a subject, a built-in 48MP camera for capturing 4K60 aerial footage, and upgraded APAS mapping functionality. Plus, the bundled gear gives you a Lume Cube light, optics cleaning kit, and Nanuk waterproof case to store everything in. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.
more…
B&H is currently offering the DJI Mavic Air 2 Quadcopter bundled with several accessories for *$799 shipped*. With an included anti-collision light and cleaning kit, this package usually fetches $910 altogether, with today’s offer saving you $111. This also marks one of the first offers of any kind on one of DJI’s latest releases. Mavic Air 2 delivers a folding design with 34-minute flight time. That’s on top of added features like ActiveTrack 3.0 for automatically following a subject, a built-in 48MP camera for capturing 4K60 aerial footage, and upgraded APAS mapping functionality. Plus, the bundled gear gives you a Lume Cube light, optics cleaning kit, and Nanuk waterproof case to store everything in. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.
more…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources