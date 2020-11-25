News24.com | Diego Maradona's legend shaped by his Hand of God

Global  
 

News24 Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Diego Maradona scored more than 300 goals, many touched with genius, but the two most famous came within four minutes of each other on June 22, 1986 in Mexico: one was voted Goal of the Century, the other is even more famous.
 As controversial as he was talented, Maradona is a gigantic loss for the beautiful game.

Legendary Argentine football hero Diego Maradona has died aged 60 following a heart attack, his lawyer has confirmed.

In a 2017 interview, England goalkeeping legend Peter Shilton still had not forgiven Argentine great Diego Maradona for his Hand of God foul in the 1986 World Cup.

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain. Widely..

 Legendary Argentinian football great Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60. Watch his iconic 'Hand of God' goal against England in 1986.
 Football legend Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, has died at the age of 60.
 Stuart Pearce admitted it was ‘a very, very sad day’ after the tragic passing of Argentina legend Diego Maradona. The 60-year-old and the national team’s...
