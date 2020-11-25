News24.com | Diego Maradona's legend shaped by his Hand of God
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Diego Maradona scored more than 300 goals, many touched with genius, but the two most famous came within four minutes of each other on June 22, 1986 in Mexico: one was voted Goal of the Century, the other is even more famous.
