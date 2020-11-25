Head of Macy's Thanksgiving parade says 'tradition' is keeping the event alive this year as other major events get canceled nationwide

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Many Making Adjustments To Thanksgiving Eve Traditions Amid Pandemic



The pandemic is disrupting many holiday traditions, including the balloon inflation for the big parade. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on how people are kicking off a holiday season like no other. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:58 Published 12 hours ago Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade



Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km).. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01 Published 1 day ago Changes to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade



Like many other holiday traditions - the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be different this year. Parts of the event have been pre-recorded. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:07 Published 1 day ago