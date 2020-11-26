Canon’s IVY CLIQ 2 is both a camera and instant photo printer at $70 (Reg. up to $100)
Thursday, 26 November 2020
Amazon is offering the Canon IVY CLIQ 2 Instant Camera and Printer for $69.99 shipped. Also available at eBay and Best Buy. Normally going for between $80-$100, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever wanted to take a picture and than instantly print it, the IVY CLIQ 2 is the perfect camera for you. It has a digital sensor and saves each photo to a microSD card. If the picture you take is a keeper, just hit a button and it prints the capture on a 2- by 3-inch photo. Each one even has a built-in sticker on the back so you can peel and stick it anywhere. no ink is needed, thanks to ZINK technology, meaning all you’ll have to do is keep spare sheets with you and you’ll be ready to go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
