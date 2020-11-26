43 Chinese apps banned in India removed from Google Play Store, App Store
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () The government of India banned 43 Chinese apps earlier this week. They have now been removed from Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. This means none of these apps are no longer available for download in India. However, if any of these 43 apps are already downloaded on your smartphone you will […]
The government of India has blocked 43 new Chinese mobile apps in the country, including shopping website AliExpress;