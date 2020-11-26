Global  
 

43 Chinese apps banned in India removed from Google Play Store, App Store

BGR India Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The government of India banned 43 Chinese apps earlier this week. They have now been removed from Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. This means none of these apps are no longer available for download in India. However, if any of these 43 apps are already downloaded on your smartphone you will […]
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: UP clears Love Jihad ordinance | India bans 43 mobile apps | Oneindia News

UP clears Love Jihad ordinance | India bans 43 mobile apps | Oneindia News 02:18

 The government of India has blocked 43 new Chinese mobile apps in the country, including shopping website AliExpress; The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in the state on Wednesday as it braces for the cross over of Cyclone Nivar late in the evening on November 25; Days after...

