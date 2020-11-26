Global  
 

Balenciaga made a video game to debut its next clothing collection

The Verge Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Balenciaga made a video game to debut its next clothing collectionImage: Balenciaga

Luxury fashion company Balenciaga will debut its next clothing collection in a video game on December 6th, according to WWD. Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow is an “allegorical adventure” set in the year 2031, in which “a hero avatar advances throughout distinct zones, motivated by tasks and interactions.” As game descriptions go it’s not the most detailed — it could apply to every video game from Super Mario through to Wolfenstein — but obviously the focus here is the company’s fall 2021 collection. Input reports that the Afterworld will be playable through browsers.

Like many other industries, the world of fashion has had to reckon with how to drum up excitement in a year where big in-person launches are impossible. Approaches have...
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Video Game Announcements That Angered Fans

Top 10 Video Game Announcements That Angered Fans 09:02

 Some video game announcements harner an incredible amount of hype, and others fall flat on their face. For this list, we’ll be looking at game reveals that were a bit lackluster or missed the mark entirely.

