Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rome airport to allow passengers from the US to skip quarantine

The Verge Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Rome airport to allow passengers from the US to skip quarantineROME, ITALY - AUGUST 25: Health workers wait for passengers arriving from high-risk countries to carry out rapid antigenic tests for Covid-19 at a testing station set up inside Leonardo Da Vinci airport, on August 25, 2020 in Fiumicino, Rome, Italy. The region has introduced mandatory COVID-19 tests for anyone arriving from Croatia, Greece, Spain and Malta to avoid a spike of new cases. | Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Rome’s Fiumicino airport plans to welcome passengers from the US without requiring them to quarantine, as long as they test negative for the novel coronavirus multiple times. Fiumicino says it will be the first airport in Europe to offer the “COVID-tested flights,” creating what it calls “safe air corridors” between Italy and the US.

It will test the idea out in December starting with flights from New York’s JFK airport, New Jersey’s Newark Airport, and Georgia’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport. If those flights are successful, similar flights could be made “widely available” by summer 2021, according to Fiumicino.

"It’s risky to rely solely on testing "

Fiumicino says it will require passengers to take a molecular or antigenic test...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fiumicino Fiumicino Comune in Lazio, Italy


Rome Rome Capital city of Italy

'Please forgive me!': US tourist returns block of stolen Roman marble

 In a letter, the traveller asks to be forgiven for taking a marble fragment from Rome in 2017.
BBC News

Italy reports 25,853 new coronavirus cases, 722 deaths – health ministry

 ROME (Reuters) – Italy reported 722 COVID 19-related deaths on Wednesday, down from 853 the day before, and 25,853 new infections, slightly up from 23,232 on..
WorldNews
Locals in Rome can now get a COVID-19 test at pharmacies [Video]

Locals in Rome can now get a COVID-19 test at pharmacies

Staring this week local pharmacies are allowed to perform antigenic swabs or, alternatively, serological tests for a fixed cost of €22 to anyone who wants one.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
'Green' LGBTQ mural created with 'pollution-eating' paint unveiled in Rome [Video]

'Green' LGBTQ mural created with 'pollution-eating' paint unveiled in Rome

A giant mural paying homage to the LGBTQ community has been unveiled in Rome sprayed with paint that it's claimed reduces air pollution.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:45Published

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

Growing number of Italians hesitant about taking COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Growing number of Italians hesitant about taking COVID-19 vaccine

Although the Italian government says it won't make a COVID-19 vaccine compulsory - there is growing hesitation among Italians over its safety.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:14Published
World mourns soccer great Diego Maradona [Video]

World mourns soccer great Diego Maradona

Fans from Argentina to Italy have paid tribute to soccer great Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack on Wednesday at age 60. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published

Champions League: Sloppy Liverpool beaten at home by Atalanta

 LIVERPOOL: admitted Liverpool could have no complaints after they wasted a chance to book their place in the last 16 as Atalanta earned a shock 2-0 win at..
WorldNews

Metropolitan City of Rome Capital Metropolitan City of Rome Capital Metropolitan City in Lazio, Italy


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid battle to Cong leadership question: CM Baghel's full session at #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid battle to Cong leadership question: CM Baghel's full session at #HTLS2020

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, opened up on a variety of issues on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He criticised the Central government for not being of much help in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Baghel also commented on his administration's plan of distributing a vaccine against Covid as soon as it is available.He also fielded questions on the issue of Congress party's leadership, with the Bihar Assembly election result kick-starting another round of tussle and debate within the party. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 38:06Published
'PM sought 21 days on Covid': CM Baghel says Centre didn't help much #HTLS2020 [Video]

'PM sought 21 days on Covid': CM Baghel says Centre didn't help much #HTLS2020

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, spoke on the Covid-19 pandemic and Central government's role in the battle. He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Baghel said that the state managed to prevent a migrant worker exodus and a blow to industry, but the Union government didn't have much of a role to play. Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's praise of the Modi administration, Baghel said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital was also responsible for the spread of the pandemic across the country, and so the AAP and BJP were scratching each other's backs. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:05Published

Malta Malta Island country in the central Mediterranean

Middle Sea Race begins in Malta [Video]

Middle Sea Race begins in Malta

The 41st edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race sets out from Valletta's Grand Harbour.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:08Published

Greece Greece Country in southeastern Europe

Greek island goes green with Volkswagen electric transport deal [Video]

Greek island goes green with Volkswagen electric transport deal

The new experimential project on a Greek island that could revolutionise green transport and renewable energy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:41Published

What is the point of Britain increased military spending?

 In 1850, Lord Palmerston, the British foreign secretary and later prime minister, sent a squadron of gunboats to blockade the Greek port of Piraeus. A British..
WorldNews
Pandemic pushes Greece towards digital overhaul [Video]

Pandemic pushes Greece towards digital overhaul

Greece bets on a digital revolution to help a struggling economy through a pandemic recession.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published

Greek police fire water cannon at rally attendees

 Police in central Athens have used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters who defied a lockdown order to hold rally marking the anniversary of a 1973..
USATODAY.com

Croatia Croatia country in Southeast Europe

Croatia and Portugal finalise training prep [Video]

Croatia and Portugal finalise training prep

Croatia and Portugal train ahead of their UEFA Nations League, League A, Group 3 match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:30Published
Croatia, Estonia, Georgia and UK all reported record daily COVID-19 case counts on Thursday [Video]

Croatia, Estonia, Georgia and UK all reported record daily COVID-19 case counts on Thursday

Europe has reached a fork in the road when it comes to COVID-19 with some countries that have implemented harsh restrictions seeing infection rates fall, while others are reporting record daily totals.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:49Published
Back to Bosnia: Refugees trying to enter Croatia report abuse [Video]

Back to Bosnia: Refugees trying to enter Croatia report abuse

After being beaten in Croatia, many are sent back to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:59Published
Croatia train ahead of Nations League showdown with France [Video]

Croatia train ahead of Nations League showdown with France

VIDEO SHOWS: CROATIA TRAINING AHEAD OF UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST FRANCE SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: ZAGREB, CROATIA (OCTOBER 13, 2020) (REUTERS -

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:47Published