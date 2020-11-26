Rome airport to allow passengers from the US to skip quarantine

'PM sought 21 days on Covid': CM Baghel says Centre didn't help much #HTLS2020



Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, spoke on the Covid-19 pandemic and Central government's role in the battle. He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Baghel said that the state managed to prevent a migrant worker exodus and a blow to industry, but the Union government didn't have much of a role to play. Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's praise of the Modi administration, Baghel said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital was also responsible for the spread of the pandemic across the country, and so the AAP and BJP were scratching each other's backs. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:05 Published now