Amazon Black Friday sale has a 50-pack of Hanes Reusable Face Masks for $11 (65% off)

Thursday, 26 November 2020
Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering the 50-pack of Hanes Reusable Cotton Face Masks for *$10.85 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $31, this is a 65% price drop and a perfect chance to scoop up a sizable bundle of cloth face masks. Like it or not, having some of these around is going to be important for a while still, so you might as well score a bunch of them in one fell swoop while you can do so at a major discount. They are 100% cotton with an anti-microbial finish that “lasts up to 10 washes.” Rated 4+ stars from over 7,300 Amazon customers. 

