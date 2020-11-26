Thanksgiving on track for a record $6B in US online sales, says Adobe
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
As people prepare and eat their Thanksgiving meals, or just “work” on relaxing for the day, some consumers are going online to get a jump on holiday shopping deals. Adobe, which is following online sales in real time at 80 of the top 100 retailers in the US, covering some 100 million SKUs, says that […]
As people prepare and eat their Thanksgiving meals, or just “work” on relaxing for the day, some consumers are going online to get a jump on holiday shopping deals. Adobe, which is following online sales in real time at 80 of the top 100 retailers in the US, covering some 100 million SKUs, says that […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources