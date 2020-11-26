Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale takes 50% off with deals from just $5: Family pajamas, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale takes *50% off *sitewide with deals from just *$5*. Prices are as marked. This is the biggest sale you will see from Old Navy with deals on jeans, outerwear, sweaters, dresses, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Frost-Free Quilted Puffer Vest. Originally priced at $40, however during the sale you can find it for *$18*. This vest is highly-packable and it’s available in four color options. It’s also water-resistant, versatile to dress up or down, and has a fleece lining to help keep you warm. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Food & Wine - Published
News video: Can't-Miss Kitchen Deals From Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale—Including Nespresso Machin

Can't-Miss Kitchen Deals From Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale—Including Nespresso Machin 01:00

 Shop stand mixers, air fryers, and more on sale.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shops in Old Town Scottsdale shift focus as more consumers buy online [Video]

Shops in Old Town Scottsdale shift focus as more consumers buy online

Black Friday may not have looked or felt the same this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and more Americans staying home and doing their shopping online; however, Old Town Scottsdale was busy on..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:40Published
Fenty Beauty Is Having A Huge Black Friday Sale [Video]

Fenty Beauty Is Having A Huge Black Friday Sale

According to Allure, Fenty Beauty has upped the ante for their 2020 Black Friday Sale. The makeup line, owned by superstar Rihanna, will offer a 30% discount on all items feature on the Fenty Beauty..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
How The Pandemic Is Changing Black Friday [Video]

How The Pandemic Is Changing Black Friday

The pandemic has changed how retailers operate on Black Friday. According to CNN Business, over 50% of customers feel anxious about being in brick and mortar location during the holiday. They..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale starts early with 40% off sitewide with deals from $8

 Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale starts early with *40% off* sitewide and deals starting at* $8*. Prices are as marked. This is a great time to take advantage of...
9to5Toys

Amazon 1-day advent calendar sale from $13: Melissa & Doug, Disney, more

 Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to *33% off* Advent calendars from Disney, Melissa & Doug, Pixar, and more. You can score...
9to5Toys