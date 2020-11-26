Under Armour’s Black Friday Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide from $15: Shoes, jackets, more

Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Under Armour’s Black Friday Sale takes *up to 50% off* sitewide including its most popular jackets, pullover, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. If you have a runner on your gift list or want to boost your winter workouts the Charged Pursuit 2 Running Shoes are a standout from this sale. They’re currently on sale for *$53*, which is down from its original rate of $70. It’s available in nine color options and features a mesh material to help keep your feet breathable. This style is lightweight and flexible to also mimic a natural stride. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 175 reviews from Under Armour customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour and be sure to check out the Nike Black Friday Event that’s offering an *extra 20% off *styles.



