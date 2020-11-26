Global  
 

Under Armour’s Black Friday Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide from $15: Shoes, jackets, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Under Armour’s Black Friday Sale takes *up to 50% off* sitewide including its most popular jackets, pullover, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. If you have a runner on your gift list or want to boost your winter workouts the Charged Pursuit 2 Running Shoes are a standout from this sale. They’re currently on sale for *$53*, which is down from its original rate of $70. It’s available in nine color options and features a mesh material to help keep your feet breathable. This style is lightweight and flexible to also mimic a natural stride. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 175 reviews from Under Armour customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour and be sure to check out the Nike Black Friday Event that’s offering an *extra 20% off *styles.

Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Published
News video: JetBlue's Black Friday Sale Has Vacation Packages for Jamaica, Aruba, and More for Up to $400 Off

JetBlue's Black Friday Sale Has Vacation Packages for Jamaica, Aruba, and More for Up to $400 Off 00:49

 The sale is for travel from Nov. 27 until Sept. 7, 2021 when you book by midnight ET on Dec. 1.

