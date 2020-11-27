Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are official Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Xiaomi officially launches 5G Redmi phones including the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The smartphones have been launched in China with a price starting at Yuan 1,299 which roughly translates to Rs 14,590. For now there are no details on whether the two new 5G Redmi phones will be available […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

