Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Friday pulls treadmills as low as $299 at Amazon (Up to $300 off)

9to5Toys Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several treadmills discounted *as low as $299*. Our favorite happens to be the Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill (SF-T7874) for *$580.28 shipped*. Matched at Walmart. That’s $300 off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $181. This capable treadmill aims to reduce negative impacts running could have on your knees and joints thanks to built-in shock-absorption technology. It’s ready to support a weight of up to 285-pounds and operates at up to 11 MPH. Runners and walkers can easily shake up their routine with 15 differing levels of incline. It’s easy to keep tabs on speed, distance, calories burned and heart rate on this unit’s 7-inch display. Rated 4+ stars from 72% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more treadmills priced *from $299*.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Germany's Amazon workers on

Germany's Amazon workers on "Black Friday" strike 01:09

 Trade union Verdi called on workers at seven German Amazon warehouses to go on a three-day strike that will coincide with "Black Friday" discount shopping sales on Nov. 27. Ciara Lee reports

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon's Black Friday Week: Get a Discount on a 12 Month PlayStation Plus Membership! [Video]

Amazon's Black Friday Week: Get a Discount on a 12 Month PlayStation Plus Membership!

Amazon's Black Friday Week: Get a Discount on a 12 Month PlayStation Plus Membership!

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:10Published
Amazon France delays 'Black Friday' sales [Video]

Amazon France delays 'Black Friday' sales

Amazon has bowed to government pressure to postpone its "Black Friday" discount shopping sales in France to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Amazon Black Friday: This LED Light Therapy Mask Will Do Wonders For Your Skin [Video]

Amazon Black Friday: This LED Light Therapy Mask Will Do Wonders For Your Skin

Amazon Black Friday: This LED Light Therapy Mask Will Do Wonders For Your Skin

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:23Published