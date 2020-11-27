Black Friday pulls treadmills as low as $299 at Amazon (Up to $300 off)

Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several treadmills discounted *as low as $299*. Our favorite happens to be the Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill (SF-T7874) for *$580.28 shipped*. Matched at Walmart. That’s $300 off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $181. This capable treadmill aims to reduce negative impacts running could have on your knees and joints thanks to built-in shock-absorption technology. It’s ready to support a weight of up to 285-pounds and operates at up to 11 MPH. Runners and walkers can easily shake up their routine with 15 differing levels of incline. It’s easy to keep tabs on speed, distance, calories burned and heart rate on this unit’s 7-inch display. Rated 4+ stars from 72% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more treadmills priced *from $299*.



more…