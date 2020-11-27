Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

OtterBox Black Friday sale: 25% off MagSafe iPhone 12 cases, Android gear, more

9to5Toys Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The OtterBox Black Friday sale is now in full swing with *25% off* just about everything the brand offers. That includes its latest iPhone 12 protective cases as well as many of the new MagSafe-focused designs. Deals on OtterBox’s latest-generation cases are generally hard to come by, especially with this kind of selection in terms of colorways and styles. Head below for more details on the OtterBox Black Friday sale. 

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Published
News video: Adorn all of your favorite tech gadgets with CASETiFY’s cases and accessories while snagging its awesome early Black Friday de

Adorn all of your favorite tech gadgets with CASETiFY’s cases and accessories while snagging its awesome early Black Friday de 00:50

 CASETiFY has everything you need to accessorize and protect your tech gadgets. With its cute phone cases, laptop sleeves, AirPods cases, screen protectors, watch accessories and more, your gear will always be guarded in style. It even offers the option to customize and give your item a personalized...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Black Friday Shopping A Different Experience This Year Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Black Friday Shopping A Different Experience This Year Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

While it may be a surprise to see lines for Black Friday deals, a recent survey from Deloitte of Colorado and Western State Shoppers shows there’s still interest.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:46Published
Black Friday shopping: “We’ve never gone through a situation like this before" [Video]

Black Friday shopping: “We’ve never gone through a situation like this before"

Black Friday shopping, Shop Small Saturday and Cyber Monday will surely be a different experience during the pandemic.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:54Published
Black Friday Shopping Amid Pandemic [Video]

Black Friday Shopping Amid Pandemic

Duquesne University marketing professor Audrey Guskey has more with KDKA's Kym Gable.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Moment’s Black Friday sale takes up to 75% off iPhone cases, lenses, more from $20

 Moment’s Black Friday sale is live and now taking up to* 75% off* a selection of its photography accessories, smartphone cases, and more. Free shipping is...
9to5Toys