Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The FCC – Section 230 Mess Explained: Trump’s Parting Gift To The U.S.

Fossbytes Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Social media as an issue sold like hot cakes in the corridors of the U.S. Congress this year. The latest variety of this cake is the FCC-Section 230 scenario, which may go south for social media platforms soon enough. If you’re a fan of free speech online, the Trump administration’s goodbye gift might as well […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like