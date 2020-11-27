The FCC – Section 230 Mess Explained: Trump’s Parting Gift To The U.S. Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Social media as an issue sold like hot cakes in the corridors of the U.S. Congress this year. The latest variety of this cake is the FCC-Section 230 scenario, which may go south for social media platforms soon enough. If you’re a fan of free speech online, the Trump administration’s goodbye gift might as well […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

