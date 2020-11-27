Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zero trust access, VPN, both? The changing face of remote network access [Q&A]

betanews Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Virtual private network (VPN), software defined perimeter (SDP), zero trust network access (ZTNA), there are plenty of technologies around for protecting remote access to enterprise networks. This is an area that's been thrown into sharper focus this year, but what's the best option for keeping remote access secure? We spoke to Scott Gordon, CISSP for Pulse Secure to discuss the value of the different options available. BN: What's changed over the last one or two years to reinvigorate the remote access market? SG: One of the biggest changes over time has been remote and branch offices, which previously accessed resources… [Continue Reading]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Students With Special Needs Face Major Setback As NYC Schools Switch To All-Remote Learning [Video]

Students With Special Needs Face Major Setback As NYC Schools Switch To All-Remote Learning

The sudden switch to remote learning in New York City public schools is a major setback for students with special needs. City statistics show more than half were taking in-person classes, likely..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published
Spotify hints at subscription podcast service [Video]

Spotify hints at subscription podcast service

Audio streaming app Spotify appears to be interested in launching a subscription podcast service that would offer access to original shows or exclusive episodes for a monthly fee. According to The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
Remote Learning Centers Across Westchester Ease Working Parents' Minds By Keeping Kids Engaged In School [Video]

Remote Learning Centers Across Westchester Ease Working Parents' Minds By Keeping Kids Engaged In School

It's a worry for so many families -- parents who must work while their children stay home for remote learning. A program in Westchester is easing minds and safeguarding young students; CBS2's Tony..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published