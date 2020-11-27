Stocks trade higher, shrugging off AstraZeneca vaccine concerns, while traders take profit in oil and Bitcoin
Friday, 27 November 2020 (
24 minutes ago) Equity markets head towards a positive close this week, shrugging off a hitch in the development of AstraZeneca vaccine.
A manufacturing error is raising concerns about a promising COVID-19 vaccine being developed. The vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Less than a week after we learned about it, the developers have admitted to a manufacturing error. The error...
Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About New COVID Vaccine 00:39
