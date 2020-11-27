People have been lining up at GameStop stores all week for a chance to buy a PlayStation 5 on Black Friday — but many are walking away empty-handed
Friday, 27 November 2020 (
39 minutes ago) Black Friday 2020 is quieter than ever as the pandemic continues — but that didn't stop people from lining up at GameStop for days to buy a PS5.
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
3 days ago
When will you find the best deals this Black Friday week? Thanksgiving eve, Thursday night, or Friday?
When to shop Black Friday Week 00:47
